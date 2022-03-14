Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Sells $14,140.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $14,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE CLDT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.87. 179,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $676.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.