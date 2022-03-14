Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Sells $14,140.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $14,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.87. 179,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $676.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

