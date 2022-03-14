Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CMPI opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
