Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMPI opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

