Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

