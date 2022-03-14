China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

