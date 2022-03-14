China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.48

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 72499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.