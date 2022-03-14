China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.48

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 72499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
