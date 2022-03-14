China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.89

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 39029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

