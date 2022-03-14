China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 201,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.52. 229,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,803. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

