Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.02

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 215446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

