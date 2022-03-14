Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,474.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,492.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,690.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

