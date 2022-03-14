Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,455,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

