Christopher Albert Thomas Purchases 20,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. 14,389,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,467. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 950,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

