ChromaDex Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.