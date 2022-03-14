Chronologic (DAY) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Chronologic (DAY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $113,478.07 and approximately $191.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,428,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,253 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

