Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $76,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.21. 8,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

