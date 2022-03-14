Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

