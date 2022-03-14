CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Eric A. Pinero Buys 1,500 Shares

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CION traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. CION Invt Corp has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Get CION Invt alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s payout ratio is 73.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.