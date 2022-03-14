Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.80. 239,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,366,119. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

