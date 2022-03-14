Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.49% of Short De-SPAC ET at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOGU opened at $42.89 on Monday. The Short De-SPAC ET has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

