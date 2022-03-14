Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.53% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.