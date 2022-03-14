Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $211.64 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.45.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.