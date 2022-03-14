Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,010 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $12,054,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.