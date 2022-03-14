Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $49.50.

