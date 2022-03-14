Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 243,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

