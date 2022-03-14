Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 130,314 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Davis Select International ETF worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

