Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 60,172 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of US Ecology worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth $213,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.39 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

