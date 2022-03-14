Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,981 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Cambium Networks worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.