Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 473.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 281,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.00 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

