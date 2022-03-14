Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $32.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

