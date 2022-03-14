Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

