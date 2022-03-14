Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 332,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 653,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,736,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.