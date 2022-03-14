Citigroup Cuts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 505

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NETW. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483 ($6.33).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 211.30 ($2.77) on Monday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

