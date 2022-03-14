Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

