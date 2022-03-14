Citigroup Lowers 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $26.78

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.15 to $26.78 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.54% from the stock’s previous close.

QFIN has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

