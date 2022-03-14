Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

NYSE C opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

