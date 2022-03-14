Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.
C has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.
NYSE C opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
