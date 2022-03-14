City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.94. 315,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

