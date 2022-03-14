Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.51. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.
