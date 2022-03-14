Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.