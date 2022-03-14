Clarus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,812% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CLAR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,347. The company has a market cap of $867.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

