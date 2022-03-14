Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 6,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CommScope stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

