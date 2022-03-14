Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 6,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CommScope stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
About CommScope (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.