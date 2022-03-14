Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 368,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.