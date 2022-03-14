Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $812,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 70.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $105,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.