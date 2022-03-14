CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $919,200.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Tully also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.57. 1,479,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

