Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

