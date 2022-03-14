Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CDE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 7,280,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,149. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.