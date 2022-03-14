Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 379.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $81.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

