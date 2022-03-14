Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,090 shares of company stock worth $284,068 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

