Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 131.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

