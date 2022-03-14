Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 47,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $18.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
