Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 47,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.