Collateral Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $71.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $257,187.20 and $71.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

