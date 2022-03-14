Color Platform Price Tops $0.0043 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $596,887.04 and $299.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,958.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00733711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00193102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025712 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

